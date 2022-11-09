Minister for Justice not in a position to act on Templemore garda swimming pool

Jackie Cahill this morning raised the issue at the garda college swimming pool in the Dáil during topical questions.

The deputy said that the decision made by the college made no sense to him or the Taoiseach.

He said the decision had harmed the communities relationship with the college and asked for the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to intervene.

"The Taoiseach gave us a commitment on Friday that this non-sensical decision would be reversed, and I call on the Minister here today to get the OPW and the authorities to knock their heads together and give access to the local area that always has been there," said Mr Cahill.

He said nobody had attempted to get extra funding before closing the pool.

He said the pool, if left idle, would require repairs costing €100,000s.

"There has been a tremendous relationship between the people of Templemore and with the college.

"Here we have faceless civil servants making a disastrous decision, and it's damaging the relationship between the Templemore community and college, said Mr Cahill.

Speaking on behalf of Minister McEntee, Minister for State Frank Feighan said the Minister did not have the power to intervene in matters of the garda college.

He said access to the pool was restricted by licence for groups on a non-commercial basis following an audit.

He said licences were a matter for the OPW.

Mr Feighan also said the pool was now closed as an energy-saving measure in line with government policy.

"I am informed that An Garda Síochána has made the decision as an energy-saving measure in line with government policy to reduce energy use at this time.

"I understand the OPW was consulted by An Garda Síochána as the building owner and the body responsible for issuing licences.

"I can, of course, appreciate the disappointment of the schools and families affected by the decision.

"I have been assured the situation will be reviewed by the college in the coming months, and I hope it can be resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved," said Feighan.

Mr Cahill rejected this response.

"It's clearly not the Taoiseach view that it is government policy said Mr Cahill.

He said swimming lessons for children should be a priority, and the energy-saving reason 'does not wash.'

He also asked them to review the decision to call paying the swimming instructor a commercial activity as the cost to the instructor must be paid, if even to cover their expenses.

He said they wanted the decision reversed immediately.

Mr Feighan reiterated that the Minister was not in a position to act, and the responsibility lay with the OPW and the garda commissioner.

On behalf of the Minister, he thanked Mr Cahill for raising the issue.