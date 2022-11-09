Aliens landed in Tipperary and scooped top prize in New Inn Spookfest 2022

SPOOKFEST 2022- RESULTS



On behalf of the New Inn Festival Committee, thanks to everyone involved in organising New Inn Spookfest 2022 including all committees (i.e., NICC, Fr Mathew players and Rockwell Rovers GAA Club) and all involved in preparing scarecrows and judges etc.

Special mention to Sean and Ailish Moroney for the fabulous bales that they decorated for the field in the heart of the village (they took 3/4 weeks to put together).



Thanks to everyone who took part and helped in any way, your efforts are really appreciated.



Also, a big big thank you to Anita O’Dwyer who keeps the show on the road each year, driving on the Spookfest! Well done all!



Results as follows:



Children section: Peppa Pig by Roisin Dempsey.



Topical: Robin Hood stealing power from ESB pole by Barry and Aine Maher.

Humorous: New Inn Fire and Rescue by the McConnon family.



Scariest: Hell’s bounty hunter by Damian O’Dwyer and family.

Artistic category is Kracken from Knockgraffon by Catherine and Theo Phillips.



Clubs: New Inn Women’s group



And the overall winner this year for 2022 is a fantastic masterpiece from Martin and Sinead Boland with loads of help from their sons Shay and Luke. It was definitely a very popular display in the village over the two weeks and especially with the children.

So “Aliens have landed” got the top vote from our judges this year and it was well deserved, “Bravo” for the Boland family, New Inn. Well done! Anita will be in contact with all winners.



The prizes were sponsored by Little Treasurers Crèche. Congrats to all.