Holy cow! Have you seen this mural in this popular Tipperary town?

The latest mural which can be seen in Tipperary Town is on the gable wall of the former Royal Hotel, which is now the property of Tipperary Cooperative.

The mural reflects our rich agricultural heritage and is a very imposing feature as you come into town from the Aherlow Road direction.

The Ukrainian street artist, Andrii (A.Palval), who documents the reality of war in his home country, is the artist responsible for this latest mural.

Andrii’s work consists of everything from people, to flora and fauna. He has painted in France, Germany, Sweden, Philippines and Vietnam.

The connection with Tipperary Cooperative is prominent on this mural through the cow and the ear tag which shows the dates as 1908 and 2022.

1908 is the year that Tipperary Cooperative was founded.

The Murals Project is a Tipp Town Revitalisation Task Force initiative, sponsored by South Tipperary Development Company with support from AIB Tipperary Town and delivered in partnership with The Walls Project.

Supplied by Martin Quinn