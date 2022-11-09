BREAKING: Tipperary student jailed for moving nearly €40,000 worth of cannabis herb

A college student was caught moving nearly €40,000 of cannabis herb after gardaí saw his car crossing the white line and stopped his car, a court has heard.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that on January 9, 2021, Daniel Walsh (30) had driven a van to Birdhill, Co. Tipperary where he collected cash and then drove to a place in Co Wicklow to collect the drugs.

Garda Sean McBride told the court he was on routine patrol on the Skerries Road in Rush, Co Dublin. He saw the VW van crossing a white line and pulled the van over. He said he got a strong smell of cannabis herb from inside the van.

During a search of the interior of the van, he found two small bags of cannabis and a bag of white powder later identified as ketamine. He also found €6,900 in cash.

A further search of the boot recovered two vacuum packed clear bags of cannabis herb. One bag was still sealed while one was opened and Walsh told gardai he had been instructed to test the herb before handing over the cash to make sure it was “fresh and crispy” and not damp.

Gda McBride said that just under the drugs found in the back of the van had a combined weight of just under 2kg and an estimated street value of just over €39,000. The total value of all the drugs seized was €42,924 including cannabis and MDMA found at Walsh's home during a follow up search.

Gardai also found weighing scales and bagging items at his home and he told gardai he was selling drugs to support his own drug use.

Walsh of Golden Ridge Walk, Rush pleaded guilty to possession for sale or supply of cannabis herb and ketamine on the Skerries road on January 9, 2021. He also admitted having MDMA and cannabis for sale or supply at his home on the same date and having the unlawful possession of the proceeds of crime.

After his arrest, Walsh told gardai that he was to get €600 out of the €6,900 cash. He said he had previously done “a few runs” and would sometimes be paid in cannabis rather than cash.

Asked if he was easily led, he told gardai that he had previously suffered from psychosis triggered by heavy cannabis use. Gardai put it to him that he was trusted by others and he replied “I would get my legs broken if I took the piss” and later told gardai that he feared he would be shot.

Gda McBride agreed with James Dwyer SC, defending, that Walsh wasn't the typical type of person he saw involved in drug dealing.

Mr Dwyer told the court that after a relationship breakup his client began heavily using drugs and this led to a psychotic episode. He said Walsh is not on anti-psychotic medication and has returned to third level education.

Counsel said Walsh is in the third year of a four year degree course and has the continued support of his partner and her family. In letters to the court, they said they in no way condoned his behaviour but said he has removed himself from criminal associates and has otherwise been a hard working and conscientious man.

Judge Martin Nolan said that it was unlikely Walsh will reoffend in the future but that it was a serious amount of drugs and warranted a prison term.

He imposed a four-year sentence but suspended the final two years on condition Walsh keep the peace for the four-year period.