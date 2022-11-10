Search

10 Nov 2022

We Just Want to Swim -Templemore campaign remains concerned as gardaí issue a statement

We Just Want to Swim -Templemore campaign remains concerned about the garda pool reopening

We Just Want to Swim- Templemore protest on Saturday

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

10 Nov 2022 4:30 PM

Email:

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

The We Just Want to Swim-Templemore campaign remains concerned about the future of their Friday night children's swim lessons. 

That is according to the group in a series of social media posts. 

Earlier today, the campaign welcomed the decision to allow schools to use the pool but said: 

“Such a lovely morning to wake up to - knowing the schools in the area now have access to the Garda College Templemore swimming pool. Can’t wait to take pictures of them walking up to the gates in a few weeks!!

“Now it’s our job to make sure those 800 children on the waiting list for Friday night swimming classes are given the same opportunity.

Referencing the statement made by An Garda Síochána, the campaign questions whether they are considered a community group. 

The statement from An Garda Síochána says:

"It has been decided by Garda management that as there will be an increase in the number of recruits in the Garda College from late November that the Garda College pool will be available to local community groups from that time on.

"This access will be subject to individual community groups receiving the appropriate license from the OPW.

In 2017 governance measures were introduced that involved the granting of pool licenses by OPW to any group external to the Garda College who wished to use the pool.

"Whilst Garda Management are consulted, licenses are issued by the OPW for the benefit of the local community on a not for profit or commercial basis."

Tipperarylive reached out to An Garda Síochána for further clarification.

They reiterated that, as per their statement, all licences were the responsibility of the OPW, and they could not make any further comment.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media