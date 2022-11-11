Search

11 Nov 2022

Tipperary players to the fore in historic Munster win at Páirc Uí Chaoimh against South Africa XV

New Inn's Diarmuid Barron celebrates his try for Munster in their 28-14 win over a South Africa XV at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night in the first ever game of rugby played at the Cork city venue.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

11 Nov 2022 9:48 AM

Email:

jeddywalsh@gmail.com

On an historic night for sport in this country, in the first ever rugby game played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork, Tipperary players were to the fore in the historic 28-14 success over a South Africa Select XV.


Hooker Diarmuid Barron was among the try scorers, getting in on the act just before half-time, while out half Ben Healy put in an excellent performance for the full 80 minutes.


Early converted tries from Shane Daly and Simon Bebo, were followed by a pushover try from New Inn native Barron, a former Rockwell College student, which was converted by fellow Tipp man Ben Healy (also involved in the creation of the first try) for a 21-7 lead for the province at the break.


Within minutes of the restart of the second half Munster added their fourth try with Paddy Patterson producing a piece of magic for his try. Again, keeping up his 100% performance, Nenagh Ormond's Ben Healy, a senior cup captain of Glenstal Abbey in his schooldays, converted his fourth from four conversions to put Munster 21 points ahead.

The Springboks applied huge pressure for the remainder of the game and reduced the deficit to 14 points but Munster were not to be denied another huge scalp to add to the famous victory over the All Blacks in October 1978 at Thomond Park in Limerick.


All in all a very memorable night for Munster rugby and the Tipperary representatives before a huge crowd of 41,500 at the Blackrock venue.

