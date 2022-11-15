'One of his vintage cars was used in the Michael Collins film,' tributes to Tipperary man

The death occurred of Michael Ryan, Slatefield, Clareen, Cashel on Friday, 28th October 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after a relatively short illness in his ninety-seventh year.

Born on the 4th July 1926 to parents Michael Ryan and May Hackett.

He has one sister, Teresa, born in 1928. Tragedy was to strike the family with the untimely death of Michael (Snr) in 1928, leaving May to care for two young children and try and run the family farm.

After some years, May married Michael Crowe from Tipperary and they had two girls Lucy and Mary and Michael took over the running of the farm until Michael Ryan would come of age while maintaining and interest in his own business.

Michael started school in Ardmayle in 1931 where he was escorted to school by his neighbour Tess Tuohy.

After one year, he was sent to boarding school with the Presentation Sisters, Thurles and remained until he completed his primary education.

He commenced his secondary schooling with the Christian Brothers in Thurles, where he cycled daily with his near neighbour and friend Michael Ryan “The Tree”, Ballydine, a round trip of about twenty four miles.

At sixteen years, he went to work the Great Southern Railways with fellow parishioner Tommy Moloney of Peake. When they were old enough, they were sent out with tractors and trailers to load and transport beet for the local farmers to the sugar factory.

When he considered himself old enough to go out on his own, he purchased his first truck and leased a license from a local haulier and this was the start of the Ryan Haulage business which still continues to this day, with Michael’s son Bill at the helm.

From a very young age, he had a great love of cars and at the age of fourteen he set about rebuilding a car engine and in later years, purchased and restored vintage cars which were in great demand for weddings and special occasions, but his proudest moment was when one of his vintage cars was used in the Michael Collins film.

He also had a great love of the land and when he took over the running of the family farm he concentrated mostly on tillage with the help of his two loyal workers Jim and Liam Keane of Slatefield.

Michael was very generous in the use of his trucks and trailers for fancy dress parades, Boherlahan ICA and in the St. Patricks Day parades and two wonderful parish shows, the Millenium Pageant and Open Air Oklahoma.

He was also known to transport machinery for the Dualla Ploughing Association to championships around the country. In 1958, he married Breeda Dwan of Holycross, a member of the Dwan Mineral Water Company in Thurles.

Sadly at a relatively young age and after just twenty four years of married life, she passed away leaving a devastated Michael to care for the family, a role he adapted to very well.

In recent times, with diminishing mobility, he was confined quite a lot to his home where he was lovingly cared for by Bill, Marian, Aoife and Shauna and Mary, Anne and Michael, whenever possible as they lived and worked a long distance from Slatefield.

The family were backed up by a brilliant team of home help and carers and together they made it possible for Michael to remain in his own home.

Sometimes, when Mary visited, they would go for a drive which usually resulted in a visit to the local for a little tipple and meet some friends.

While the family are sad at his passing after such a long life, they will have treasured memories of him that only children can appreciate.

His remains reposed at Devitt's Funeral Home on 29th October before been moved back to his home in Slatefield for one last night in the company of his family.

His remains were taken to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan for Requiem Mass on Sunday morning and burial took place in Ardmayle Cemetery.

Michael, who was predeceased by his wife Breeda and sister Teresa will be sadly missed by his family, Bill, Mary, Ann and Michael, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, step-sisters Lucy and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends to whom we express deepest sympathy. Rest in Peace.