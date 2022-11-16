Carrick-on-Suir GAA club is 'heartbroken' at the tragic death of its former chairman John 'Toddler' Maher

The people of Carrick- on-Suir are grieving the tragic death of one of the town’s leading and most popular GAA figures in a traffic accident on the N24 near his home on Sunday evening. The town and St Molleran’s GAA Club in Carrickbeg have been plunged into mourning following the death of 67-year-old John “Toddler” Maher from Treacy Park, Carrick. Mr Maher, a former Chairman of St Molleran’s GAA Club, was a pedestrian fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car at Townspark, Carrick-on-Suir at approximately 7.30pm on November 13. Also read: Funeral arrangements announced for Carrick-on-Suir man tragically killed in road accident

The 42-year-old male driver of the car involved in the collision was taken to Tipperary University Hospital for treatment for “non-life threatening” injuries.

Mr Maher, who worked in catering for many years and was a butcher by trade, is survived by his beloved family; wife Kay, children Stephen, Alan, Lynsey, Carla and Chelsea, brothers Eddie, Billy and Frank, sisters Marian, Paula, Martina, Margaret, Tricia, Eileen, Shirley, Roseleen and Ann, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Dillon, Jake, Katelyn, Hayley, Leah and Alaya, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In a statement, St Molleran’s GAA Club PRO Adam Hunt said everyone in the club was “heartbroken” at John Maher’s death and all club activities have been cancelled until further notice.

He said a “terrible pall of gloom” descended over the club when the awful news broke of the death of their friend and fellow clubman whom many in the town regarded as the public face of St Molleran’s GAA Club.

“John was a staunch Molleran’s man. He represented the club with distinction on and off the pitch, as a player and administrator.”

“John was our chairman when our refurbished grounds was reopened some years ago,” Mr Hunt outlined.

“In later years, he was the driving force behind our weekly club development lotto and Christmas draws.

“Many people in town saw John as the face of the club and indeed he was known far and wide as our Field Co-ordinator. To say we are heartbroken at his loss is an understatement.”

The club added that their members’ grief paled into insignificance compared to that of John’s beloved wife Kay, his children, siblings and extended family. The club extended its deepest sympathies to his devastated family.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Swan and Davins GAA Clubs have also paid heartfelt tributes to Mr Maher and extended condolences to his devastated family, his many friends and all at St Molleran’s GAA Club.

Mr Hunt said tributes and condolences have also been pouring in from many other GAA clubs.

The Swan Club said John Maher was an “exceptional man” and the epitome of what a GAA clubman should be.

“He was an administrator par excellence but he was also the foot soldier everyone was familiar with as he collected the weekly lotto envelopes.

“To paraphrase John Mullane’s famous line ‘he loved his club’.

“John was the face of St Molleran’s and it was a face that exuded kindness, humility, dignity and everything that befits an officer of the association, all done with a ready smile,” the Swan Club tribute continued.

“Whenever we would need to discuss anything related to our two clubs, a chat with John Maher would always resolve whatever it was that needed to be resolved and it was always done amicably.

“We are very lucky to have so many of John’s family members involved in our own club and St Molleran’s were blessed to have John, a true St Molleran’s legend,” it concluded.

Carrick Davins GAA Club said John would be forever in their hearts and described him as a “fantastic neighbour and GAA man”.

“To his friends and family there are no words to say only our thoughts and prayers are with you all,” the Davins Club tribute added.

Gardaí investigating the accident have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who travelled on the N24 at Townspark, Carrick between 7pm and 8pm on Sunday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.