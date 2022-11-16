Search

16 Nov 2022

Funeral arrangements announced for Carrick-on-Suir man tragically killed in road accident

Funeral arrangements announced for Carrick-on-Suir man tragically killed in road accident

Aileen Hahesy

16 Nov 2022 3:32 PM

Funeral details have been announced for the late John (Toddler) Maher, the highly respected and popular former chairman of Carrick-on-Suir's St Molleran's GAA Club, who died tragically in a traffic accident near his home earlier this week. 

The 67-year-old from Treacy Park was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a car at Towns Park, Carrick-on-Suir around 7.30pm on Sunday, evening.  His death has caused deep shock and sadness in Carrick-on-Suir and among all who knew Mr Maher in GAA circles. 

Mr Maher's body will repose at St Molleran's GAA Club in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, November 18 from 4pm to 8pm. The funeral cortege will leave Treacy Park on Saturday, November 19 at 10.30am for requiem Mass at St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. 

Deeply regretted by his loving Wife Kay, children Stephen, Alan, Lynsey, Carla and Chelsea, brothers Eddie, Billy and Frank, sisters Marian, Paula, Martina, Margaret, Tricia, Eileen, Shirley, Roseleen and Ann, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Dillon, Jake, Katelyn, Hayley, Leah and Alaya, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mourners visiting St Molleran's GAA Club on Friday to pay their respects are asked to use Carrick United FC's car park. 

Mr Maher is survived and deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, children Stephen, Alan, Lynsey, Carla and Chelsea, brothers Eddie, Billy and Frank, sisters Marian, Paula, Martina, Margaret, Tricia, Eileen, Shirley, Roseleen and Ann, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Dillon, Jake, Katelyn, Hayley, Leah and Alaya, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Diabetes Ireland Society.

May John rest in peace.

 

