Tipperary volunteer joins the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust at 2018 Pet Expo

The Irish Retired Greyhound Trust – along with Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary-based volunteer Pat Tobin and her retired greyhound Ozzy - joined hundreds of other exhibitors and thousands of visitors at the 2018 Pet Expo last weekend.

The IRGT has helped to rehome over 5,300 racing greyhounds since 2008, with 758 rehomed between January and September of this year.

The Trust also provides financial assistance to private rehoming agencies in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Kerry and Belfast.

Racing Operations Manager with the Irish Greyhound Board, Barry Coleman, commented: “We are delighted to have taken part in the 2018 Pet Expo, which is such an important event in promoting responsible pet ownership. Greyhounds make for excellent pets and have a canny ability to transition to the family couch with ease. They are best known as couch potatoes needing very little exercise or special diet. Many families with an interest in racing will keep their greyhounds into retirement. With greater public awareness, we can ensure these prized athletes get the retirement they deserve and equally bring happiness to many people’s lives.”

He continued: “A key pillar of the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022, launched earlier this year, was to maintain animal welfare at the centre of our industry. An important part of that is to encourage higher levels of post-racing greyhound ownership, both here in Ireland and abroad. By rehoming greyhounds as pets, as thousands have been by the IRGT and IRGT-assisted agencies in the past decade, we can ensure greyhounds have a happy and healthy retirement.”

The main source of funding for the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust continues to come from greyhound racing owners, through a 2% deduction of all winning prize money which is then matched by the Irish Greyhound Board.

The Irish Greyhound Board contributed over €100,000 to the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust in 2017.