What's on in Tipperary this weekend

Dancing Diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday, November 25 to Declan Aungier. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea and biscuits at 10pm. The 30th annual Christmas Party is on Sunday, December 9 with dancing to Checkers.

Theatre at the Excel

The Forge drama group present The Miracle Worker at the Excel, Tipperary town from Thursday, November 22 to Saturday 24. Tickets cost €15 available from 062 80520.

Fethard Players ‘Real McCoy’ opens

The Fethard Players presents It’s the real McCoy at the Abymill Theatre from November 20 to 24. Show begins at 8.15pm. To book tickets call 085 2338513.

Aladdin comes to Clonmel

St. Mary’s Choral Society proudly present their Christmas panto Aladdin at the White Memorial Theatre, Clonmel from November 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 and December 1. Tickets available now from Marian’s Bookshop O’Connell Street, Clonmel (052 6123813)

Brewin’ up a storm in Clonoulty

West End superstar Rebecca Storm has been unveiled as the headline act for this year's Christmas concert in aid of Clonoulty NS on December 9 with all money raised going towards the development of the school's sporting facilities. Tickets cost €25 and are available now from Clonoulty NS, Clonoulty Post Office, Rossmore Post Office, Carmel’s shop Clonoulty, T.J. Ryan Family Butcher Dundrum, the Bookworm Thurles and O’Dwyer’s Pharmacy Cashel. Doors open 7pm, unreserved seating.

TMS present Mr & Mrs event in Ballykisteen

Tipperary Musical Society present a Mr & Mrs event at the Great National Ballykisteen Hotel on Friday, November 23. Tickets €15