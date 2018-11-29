Christmas Fair with Mulled Wine in Buddy's Big Shed, Glengoole

There will be a Christmas Fair in Buddy's Big Shed in Glengoole on Saturday 1st December. The fair will start at 4pm and there will be lots of stalls featuring all things festive. Event organiser Sinéad Brennan is very excited about the event and is looking forward to welcoming everybody to join in the festive spirit.

A highlight at the fair will be a working Blacksmith who will be demonstrating his craft on the day.

There will be mulled wine and music to add to the festive atmosphere.

If you would like to get involved or find out more details please contact Sinéad Brennan on 0877500710.