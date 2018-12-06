Tipperary village to host Rebecca Storm Christmas Concert

Clonoulty National School are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Rebecca Storm to our Church on Sunday night December 9, doors opening at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

The concert promises to be a wonderful night of music and Christmas atmosphere.

A small number of tickets are available from Clonoulty School, Clonoulty Post office, Carmel’s shop, and Rossmore post office for anyone who would like to be part this very special festive event.