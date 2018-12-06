Tipperary's Seamus Hennessy to participate in Antartic Ice Marathon

Seamus Hennessy will be participating in the Antartic Ice Marathon on Thursday, December 13.

He will fly to Punta Arenas in South West Chile and from there to Union Glacier in the Antartic.

This marathon will be held in temperatures of around minus 20 with underfoot conditions of ice and snow.

Seamus is raising funds for Pieta House and Living Links under the Running for Josie campaign.

He has raised in excess of €170,000 to date and his target is €200,000. Best of luck to Seamus in this daunting challenge.