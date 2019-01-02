Tipperary property prices rise €13,750 in past year

Property prices in Tipperary have risen by €13,750 in the last year, according to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The report for Q4 2018 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county now stands at €165,000. While this was unchanged from the previous quarter, it is a 9.1% increase on this time last year when they stood at €151,250.

This means that prices in the county haven’t been higher in six years since standing at €172,000 in Q4 2012.

The rise in prices was reflected in the asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county, which is also unchanged from the previous quarter but is up 7.4% on this time last year from €135,000 to €145,000.

Prices for this house type remain at their highest level in exactly seven years since they stood at €150,000 in Q3 2012.

The asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary fell back by 1.6% in the last quarter from €177,750 to €175,000 but this was still up 9.4% from this time last year when prices stood at €160,000.

The number of properties for sale in Tipperary on MyHome.ie fell 7.6% in the last quarter but was up 2.7% on this time last year.

The average time to go sale agreed on a property in the county now stands at four months.