Milford Hospice to improve and expand Nenagh and Thurles services in 2019

Phonsie Clifford, the remarkable 88-year old marathon man and somebody who is determined to keep on running, recently launched Milford Hospice’s Annual 10km fundraising event.

Phonsie is something of a local legend, well known for running marathons and after completing his 27th Dublin marathon, he confirmed that he has no intention of hanging up his running shoes just yet.

The 10km Run/Walk, now in its seventh year, will take place on Sunday, February 3 at the University of Limerick with a start time of 11.00a.m.

Phonsie explained, “I am delighted to be associated with the launch of the 10km. Staff operating at this state of the art Mid-West Hospice in Limerick and across its community services in Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary do an amazing job. I encourage everyone to participate - bring your friends, family, neighbours – everyone is welcome to come out and support Milford Hospice,” he said.

The 10km is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities with all of the proceeds going directly to support the work of Milford Hospice across the three Counties of Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

Pat Quinlan, Chief Executive of Milford Care Centre stated, “our focus in 2019 will be on improving and expanding services available within our community bases in Ennis, Nenagh, Newcastlewest and Thurles so that we are better able to respond to meeting the needs of patients and families residing at home in local communities across the Mid-West. We pride ourselves in striving to deliver services of the highest quality and standards for the people we serve and this would not be possible without the ongoing generosity of the general public so please come along to support this key fundraising event.

Pat went on to state that “For all such events we rely on sponsorship support and we are delighted that Monami Construction Ltd, Building Contractors, who were associated with the building of our new Hospice, which opened in 2018, have come on board again this year as our Main Sponsor”.

Bryan Quille, Director, Monami’s Construction said, “We are delighted to sponsor the running tops for the Milford Hospice 10km event again this year. We have great admiration and respect for what Milford Hospice is all about in their ongoing and relentless efforts to care for palliative care patients across the Mid-West region”.

The new starting location for the 10km route will be on the main Plaza outside the library and there will be stewards to direct supporters to this new start area.

The warmup is also taking place at this location and participants will then progress along the route, which will be well marshalled, before reaching the finishing point on the UL track.

Early-bird registration is now open, with a fee of €20 so early registration is encouraged. Participants can register on Milford Care Centre’s website, on www.milfordcarecentre.ie or for further details please feel free to contact the Fundraising Department on 061 485860.