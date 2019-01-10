Mary Lou McDonald to speak at the South Tipperary Republican Commemoration of Soloheadbeg

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald will be the key speaker at the South Tipperary Republican Commemoration Committee’s event to mark the centenary of the Soloheadbeg ambush which triggered the War of Independence.

The event takes place on Saturday, January 19, assembling at Soloheadbeg Church at 1.30pm.

Deputy Maurice Quinlivan will chair the commemoration.

An open invitation is extended to all to come along and join in the commemoration of this very historic event.