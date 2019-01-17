Drainage works begin in Urlingford

Drainage Works

Cllr Michael McCarthy says that Kilkenny County Council are carrying out drainage works to remove the flow of water on the road at Tobair Padraig Bridge. This is being caused by a spring and it is hoped that these works will alleviate this problem. Cllr McCarthy would like to acknowledge the Area Engineer and his staff for their help.



Festival Grant Schemes

Cllr Michael McCarthy says that Kilkenny County Council have announced the Festival Support Grants Scheme 2019. Funding will be provided to aid with the development and promotion of festivals with a significant tourism impact. Application forms are now available from Kilkenny County Council or contact Cllr Michael McCarthy.



Public Lighting

Cllr Michael McCarthy welcomes the two new public lights at Mill Road, Urlingford. The poles have now been erected and are awaiting connection by the ESB. These will be very beneficial to the residents of Mill Road and users of the Community Hall. Cllr McCarthy would like to thank the Area Engineer and his staff for their help.