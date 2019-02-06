Borrisoleigh festival committee issues open invitation to AGM

Borrisoleigh festival committee will hold their AGM on February 12 at 8pm in Marian Hall. New members always welcome.

The festival has been running for a number of years. It gets bigger and better each year. Past festivals have included yoga, wheelbarrow extravaganza, discos, bands, bouncy castles, rural walks and athletic events.

Have your say in festival 2019. Come along to the AGM and get involved.