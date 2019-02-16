Tipperary gran takes on 24 hour silence challenge to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease

A skydiving and abseiling loving grandmother is to take on one of her toughest challenges yet this weekend when she takes a temporary vow of silence to raise much needed funds for Motor Neurone Disease.

Tipperary's Eileen Boland has been raising money for the IMNDA (Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association) since her late husband Charlie was diagnosed with the condition in the late 1980's.

Charlie and Eileen Boland on their wedding day

Eileen, who is juvenile secretary for Moyle Rovers, began her sponsored 24 hours silence on Friday night and will finish up on Saturday, February 16 at 9pm.

"Friday is her day for shopping but she needs the full morning to do it because she meets so many people and has to have a full chat. Her phone is always hopping and she's involved with loads of clubs and organisations so not talking for 24 hours will be a tough one for her," jokes granddaughter Anita Boland.

To date Anita estimates her super-gran has raised over €200,000 through her intrepid ideas which have included abseiling from the roof of Croke Park, two skydives and a hugely successful 'mock wedding' last year which raised a staggering €130,000 for the charity.

Eileen and her friend Fran Sheehan prior to skydiving from 10,000m (Fran was 80 at the time of the skydive)

However despite taking part in a number of dare devil stunts over the last 10 years, her family say her latest challenge could be her toughest yet.

"She's such a positive person and she or my granddad never once complained. They both kept going and are a huge inspiration," adds Anita.

As an active farmer, Charlie Boland's family were immediately concerned when their once healthy father began falling easily and slurring his words. Numerous doctors and hospital visits failed to provide a diagnosis for more than three years until Charlie was sent to St. Vincents Hospital, Dublin to meet with Dr. Michael Hutchinson.

After many tests he was finally diagnosed with the condition in the late 1980's and as the disease progressed he began using walking sticks to get around, before moving to a walking frame and then a wheelchair.

Through the support of the IMNDA Charlie's family were able to care for him at his home throughout his illness before his passed away in 2003.

Charlie Boland, former president of Moyle Rovers. Charlie was a familiar face at GAA games across the county throughout his illness

"She's one of the strongest people I know and we're all so proud of her," says Anita.

To donate to Eileen's sponsored 24 hour challenge please click here.

Visit the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association here and further donations can be made here.