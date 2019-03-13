Tipperary Gardai warn of telephone scam

An Garda Siochana in Tipperary are warning that they have been made aware of a recent telephone scam where a male/female caller states they are from Revenue and seeks immediate payment of a tax bill over the phone.

Tipperary Gardai state that the caller may also give you a telephone number to call back to give your credit card details. This caller is not calling from Revenue. "This is a scam and An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public to be wary of any contact from an unsolicited source, whether it is by telephone or email.

"Do not give out your credit/debit card, bank account, or PPS Number to anyone who makes contact with you over the phone. An Garda Síochána, Revenue, nor any Financial Institution will ever call you and ask for your PPS number or bank account details", they say.

Crime prevention advice available here - https://www.garda.ie/en/crime-prevention/crime-prevention/