Lough Derg RNLI called into action after 27ft cruiser suffers engine failure

Lough Derg RNLI were called into action on Tuesday evening after a 27ft cruiser with one passenger on board suffered engine failure at Gortmore Point.

Shortly before 5pm, a request by Valentia Coast Guard was made to assist one person on board whose boat was grounded on rocks at Gortmore Point.

A volunteer crew, with helm Eleanor Hooker, Ger Egan, Keith Brennan and Owen Cavanagh arrived on the scene within minutes. The 27ft cruiser had engine failure and was being pushed onto rocks.

The skipper had deployed his anchor, but it did not hold initially, and the cruiser was pushed farther behind a rocky shoal before the anchor held.

A lifeboat crew member transferred across to the casualty vessel where he established that the person on board was safe and unharmed.

The casualty vessel was towed into Terryglass public harbour.