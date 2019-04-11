The day when Tipperary people can literally go bananas!!!

Wednesday next, April 17, is National Banana Day - we kid you not!!

It has been labelled as the day when Tipperary can go bananas – officially.



Now in its third year, the event is intended to give support to the national drive to encourage better, more-healthy eating habits.

As Emma Hunt-Duffy, Fyffes marketing manager puts it: ‘This is especially important for young and growing children’ and a reminder to adults to ‘think bananas’ when it comes to choosing a wholly-natural and nutritious convenience food or main meal accompaniment.