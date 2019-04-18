Easter Mass times in Tipperary

Holy Week Ceremonies and Mass times in parishes across Tipperary

St.Peter in Chains Church Moycarkey: Holy Thursday Mass 7.30pm, Quiet Prayer 10pm to 11pm. Good Friday: Liturgy 3pm, Stations of the Cross 6.30pm. Easter Saturday, Easter Vigil 6.30pm.

St. Kevins Church Littleton: Holy Thursday Mass 8pm. Good Friday Liturgy 3pm, Stations of the Cross 7.30pm (Church of Ireland invited). Saturday Easter Vigil Mass 7pm.

St. James Church Two Mile Borris: Holy Thursday Mass at 6.30pm. Good Friday outdoor stations of the Cross at 12 noon at Liathmore, Leigh. Good Friday Liturgy at 8pm. Saturday Easter Vigil Mass at 8.30pm.

Stations of the Cross

Outdoor Stations of the Cross - People are invited to walk the Way of the Cross on an ancient pilgrim path to the Churches of St. Mochaomhog in Liathmore, (Leigh), Two Mile Borris on Good Friday, April 19. The Stations will start at 12 noon at the church boreen, off the main road north of the Turnpike, entrance on the right hand side of road (beside two bungalows) or just after the sign post for the first junction to the right after the Turnpike. Pilgrims will follow the ancient Mass path to the Little Church, then on to the site of the Round Tower, concluding in the main Monastery Church of St. Mochaomhog. Dress appropriately for the weather.

Clonoulty

Holy Thursday 7.30pm

Good Friday 3pm

Good Friday 7.30pm Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday 7.30pm Vigil Mass.

Easter Sunday 11am Mass. Confessions after all ceremonies.

Rossmore

Holy Thursday 6.30pm Mass

Good Friday 3pm Solemn Liturgy and Divine Mercy novena and Confessions.

Good Friday 7.30pm Stations of the Cross and Divine Mercy novena

Holy Saturday 6.30pm Easter Vigil and Divine mercy Novena.

Easter Sunday 10am Mass followed by Divine Mercy Novena.

Easter Week Monday to Friday (inclusive) 7.30pm,

Easter Saturday 6.30pm Mass and Novena.

Divine Mercy Sunday, April 28 at 10am Mass

Divine Mercy Sunday, April 28 2pm - 3pm Novena and Confessions

Lorrha

Holy Thursday: April 18 Mass of the Lord’s Supper in Rathcabbin Church at 7pm.

Good Friday: April 19 is a day of fast and abstinence. Liturgy of the Passion & Death of Christ in Rathcabbin Church at 5pm. Prayer around the Cross in Redwood Church at 8.30pm.

Holy Saturday: April 20 Easter Vigil in Lorrha Church at 9pm.

Easter Sunday: April 21 Mass in Rathcabbin Church at 11.30am.

Ballingarry

Holy Week Ceremonies commenced with Palm Sunday and will continue with the Lord’s Passion and Resurrection.

Holy Thursday: Mass of the Lord's Supper at 7pm.

Good Friday: The Passion our Lord and Veneration of the Cross at 3pm; Stations of the Cross at 7pm.

Holy Saturday: Mass of The Resurrection - Easter Fire and Blessing of Easter Water.

Gortnahoe

Holy Thursday: Mass in both churches at 7pm. Please bring Trocaire contributions. Procession to the Altar of Repose after Mass, followed by confessions. A Holy Hour will be in both churches from 9 to 10pm.

Good Friday: Day of fast and abstinence. Ceremonies in both churches at 3pm. Stations of the Cross at 7.30. A collection for the holy places will be taken up at both ceremonies.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil ceremonies and Easter Mass will be at 8pm in both churches, the ceremonies will include The Easter Fire, the blessing of the Easter Candle and Easter Water, renewal of baptismal promises and the Easter Mass. Please note no masses at 6.30 or 7.45.

Urlingford

Holy Thursday, Urlingford 7pm; Galmoy 8.30pm.

Good Friday: Urlingford 3pm, Galmoy 8pm.

Easter Saturday Graine 7pm, Galmoy 9pm.

Easter Sunday: Galmoy 10.30am, Urlingford 11.30am. No Easter Sunday Mass in Graine.

Moyne

Holy Thursday – Mass in Templetuohy at 7pm, Mass in Moyne at 8pm.

Good Friday – Solemn Liturgy in Moyne at 3pm, Solemn Liturgy in Templetuohy at 8pm.

Holy Saturday – Easter Vigil in Templetuohy at 7pm, Easter Vigil in Moyne at 8pm.

Easter Sunday – Dawn Mass at 5.45am at Mass Rock, Mass in Moyne at 10am, Mass in Templetuohy at 11am.

Adoration and prayer at the Altar of Repose in both churches will take place following Holy Thursday evening mass for half an hour. All are welcome to stay during this time.

Sologhead

St Nicholas Church, Sologhead

Holy Thursday, 6.30pm

Good Friday, Passion, 3pm

Stations of the Cross, 7.30pm

Easter Saturday, Vigil Mass 6.30pm (Oola 9pm)

Easter Sunday, Mass 11.30am.

Upperchurch

Holy Thursday Upperchurch at 8pm.

Drombane at 7.30pm.

Good Friday Liturgy of the Passion Upperchurch and Drombane 3pm.

Stations of the Cross Drombane 7.30pm, Upperchurch 8pm.

Holy Saturday Drombane 7.30pm, Upperchurch 8pm.

Easter Sunday Drombane 10am, Upperchurch 11.am.

Sunrise Mass

Easter Sunday morning April 21 at 6.30am at Ballyboy lookout. Leaving Upperchurch at 6am. As space for parking is very limited we ask people not to drive to the lookout themselves. Transport will be provided.

Breakfast afterwards in Uppperchurch hall. All welcome. Donations of homemade bread or scones would be gratefully accepted.

Templederry

Spy Wednesday Mass at 9.30 am in Templederry Church

Holy Thursday Mass of the Lords Supper at 7pm in Templederry Church.

Good Friday 12 noon. Stations of the Cross in Killenaive Graveyard, 3pm Passion Ceremony in Templederry Church, 6.30pm Outdoor Ecumenical Stations of the Cross.

Holy Saturday Easter Vigil at 7pm in Templederry Church.

Cloughjordan

Good Friday

The Ecumenical Way of the Cross service will begin at 6pm at the entrance to Townsfield, Templemore Road on Good Friday. Assemble at 5.45pm and all are welcome.

Mullinahone

Masses for holy week Monday to Wednesday at 10am.

Holy Thursday Mass at 8pm Holy Hour 9.30am to 10.30am.

Good Friday Celebration of the Lords Passion at 3pm. Stations of the Cross at 8pm.

Holy Saturday Mass at 8pm

Easter Sunday Masses 9.30am and 11.30am.

Borris in Ossory

Holy Week ceremonies in Borris-in-Ossory Parish are as follows:

Wednesday, April 17:

Morning Mass at 9 am. No evening Mass in Borris-in-Ossory.

Mass of Chrism, St Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny at 7.30pm.

Holy Thursday, April 18:

Knockaroo - Eucharistic Service 10am and Adoration.

Killasmeestia - Eucharistic Service 4pm and Adoration.

Borris in Ossory - Mass of Last Supper 7.30pm. Holy Hour 9-10pm.

Good Friday Liturgy, April 19:

Killasmeestia 12 noon Stations of the Cross.

Knockaroo 3pm Stations of the Cross.

Borris in Ossory Good Friday Liturgy 7.30pm.

Holy Saturday Vigil, April 20: Borris in Ossory Easter Vigil 7.30pm.

Easter Sunday, April 21, Masses as normal.