Ballysloe fun run in aid of Sinéad O'Meara set for May 4

Ballysloe Tidy Towns are holding their annual family fun run on Saturday, May 4. This year money raised will go towards the tidy towns fund and they are also supporting Sinéad O'Meara who was seriously injured in a road traffic accident on March 18 of this year.

Sinéad was left with life altering injuries and the committee would like to make a donation to help her recovery.

The annual family fun run and walk covers 6km while the cycle covers 10km. It will begin at 2pm departing from Hogans car park in Ballysloe village.

Refreshments will be served following the walk in Hogan's Bar. Later that evening the committee will hold a dance as part of the fundraising event. Music at 9pm provided by Kiwi Paddy.

This is the fourth year that Ballysloe Tidy Towns have organised this event to raise funds for people in the parish including adults and children with special needs, Motor Neurone Society and also for a sensory garden in the village of Ballysloe.

It is €10 to join walk or cycle. Raffle lines are also for sale at €2 a line with lots of great prizes to be won. Entry to the dance is €5.

All donations greatly appreciated. Please remember to wear a hi-vis jacket, bring some water and leave the dog at home.

For more information please see Ballysloe Tidy Towns Facebook page.