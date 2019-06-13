Tipperary is Ireland’s second luckiest county for scratch card wins

The National Lottery has compiled a definitive list of Ireland’s luckiest counties when it comes to winning the top prize when playing scratch cards. This analysis shows that Tipperary is the second luckiest county with 19 players claiming top prizes worth €1,645,000 in winnings from scratch cards.

Since 2015, there have been a total of 402 winners who have won top tier prizes, which are the maximum cash prizes on a given scratch card game, worth a massive total of €22,565,000 when playing National Lottery scratch card games.

Scratch card players in Dublin came out on top with 102 players winning more than €5.3 million in top tier prizes. Tipperary came in second place followed by Cork, in third with €1,580,000 won by 39 individual players.

Ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, the National Lottery has launched a brand new €5 scratch card game, ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ which contains four top prizes of €45,000 with a total prize fund of over €4 million.

Speaking on the release of these findings and on the release of the ‘Golden 4’s & Silver 5’s’ scratch card, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “Scratch cards remain one of the most popular pastimes for our players and these statistics show why. Whether you are looking for an ideal last minute gift or looking for that extra gift to pop into his card, scratch cards make the ideal gift for your dad this Father’s Day. There are so many great cash prizes to win on the full suite of 21 National Lottery scratch card games. Not only could you change his life but, with a big cash win, you could also become his favourite child!”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on scratch cards and all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.4 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 32 years ago. In 2018 alone, more than €227 million was raised; the equivalent of €620,000 a day in support for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.