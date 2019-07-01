Tipperary golf fans and celebrity watchers in for a treat at Irish Open

Celebrity watchers and golf fans from Tipperary are in for a treat when the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open tees off in Lahinch this Wednesday with the pre-tournament pro-am.

Pop superstar Niall Horan has confirmed he will head up a stellar celebrity line-up with the former One Direction star playing alongside famous sports impressionist and fellow Westmeath man Conor Moore, as well as actor James Nesbitt.

They will be joined by two-time European Tour winner Guido Migliozzi, who is managed by Horan’s golf management agency Modest! Golf.

With a limited number of tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open remaining, fans are advised to buy their tickets online and in advance at www.dubaiduty

freeirishopen.com with Eventbrite the only official ticketing channel from which fans should purchase.

“I can’t wait to come back home to Ireland for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open,” said Horan. “I’m looking forward to supporting my good friend Paul McGinley and seeing some of the Modest! Golf players in action.”

McGinley said that he was thrilled that Niall will be coming to Lahinch for what is shaping up to be a memorable week at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

“He is a fantastic addition to a Pro-Am line-up which already features some of Ireland’s best-loved celebrities and sports stars.

“We want this to be a festival of golf and entertainment for people of all age groups and Niall certainly transcends the generations with regard to his popularity here in Ireland and around the world,” he said.

A host of Irish sporting legends have already been announced for the pro-am line-up, including rugby heroes Paul O’Connell and Keith Wood; superstar jockeys AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh, and hurling stars Joe Canning of Galway; Cian Lynch of Limerick, and Clare’s own Shane O’Donnell.

Former Clare hurling manager Davy Fitzgerald will also play, as will Kerry football star Kieran Donaghyand Dermot Whelan - Today FM’s co-host of the popular Dermot & Dave show and himself a Lahinch native.

James Sugrue, the recent Amateur Champion from Mallow Golf Club in County Cork, has also been extended an invite to the pro-am after last week becoming the 11th Irishman to win the famous championship – earning a place in next month’s Open Championship and the 2020 Masters in Augusta in the process.

Horan’s fellow Irish popstars Keith Duffy – formerly of BoyZone – and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden will also tee it up at Lahinch.

The 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is set to be a festival of golf and entertainment like no other, with traditional Irish music legend Sharon Shannon, and rock superstars Chasing Abbey and Hermitage Green, to headline the Lahinch Live stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The Lifestyle Pavilion has been added to the Championship Village festivities for the first time, with fitness and nutrition author and social media influencer Dr Hazel Wallace (The Food Medic) headlining on Friday, while also hosting a Q&A with European Tour and Ryder Cup performance nutritionistDavid Dunne.

On Saturday July 6, BEO Bites – a popular wellbeing and nutrition event hosted by County Clare nativesAoibhín Garrihy and Sharon Connellan – will take centre stage, where Dr Hazel Wallace will appear for a second day.

Author, columnist and actor Stefanie Preissner will also be interviewed by the Lifestyle Pavilion host Lauren Guilfoyle.

A world-class field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open includes two-time Rolex Series winner Jon Rahm, 2017 Race to Dubai Champion Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter, 2010 Open Champion Louis Oosthuizen, 2016 Masters Champion Danny Willett and two former World Number Ones Martin Kaymer and Lee Westwood.

The line-up of home heroes includes three-time Major winner and current Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry – the first Rolex Series Champion of the 2019 Race to Dubai following January’s win in Abu Dhabi – former U.S. Open Champion Graeme McDowell and USA-based Irish Olympian Seamus Power.

Tickets for the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open are on sale at www.dubaiduty

freeirishopen.com and begin at €23 for pro-am Wednesday, with single tickets for Thursday or Friday costing €30 and day tickets for each weekend day costing €35 each.

An adult season ticket, which covers five days of golf from Wednesday to Sunday, begins at a special price of just €110.

Children under 12 years of age are free when accompanied by an adult, day junior tickets for those between 12 and 17 years of age are €10 (€30 for a season ticket) while those aged between 18 and 21, as well as students with valid student cards and over 60s, can avail of a concession ticket - €20 for a day (€80 for a season).

The only official sales channel to purchase tickets for this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is via the ticketing platform Eventbrite.