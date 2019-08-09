Change of Mass times in Borris in Ossory

New Mass times will prevail in the parish from the first Sunday of Advent December 1.

As a result of the decreased number of priests who are actively able to minister and the decline in the numbers attending Mass, parishes throughout the diocese of Ossory will be grouped together in pastoral areas.

Borris in Ossory Parish will be grouped in the pastoral area with the parishes of Castletown and Camross. There will be no Saturday evening Mass in Borris-in-Ossory after November 30.

Sunday morning Mass will be celebrated every Sunday in Borris-in-Ossory and every alternate Sunday in Killasmeestia and Knockaroo churches.

Full details of the changes and new Mass times will be announced later in the autumn.