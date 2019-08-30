NOMINATIONS OPEN
Volunteer Ireland Awards 2019 launched
Nominations have opened for the 2019 Volunteer Ireland Awards.
Every autumn people from all over Ireland nominate their neighbors, family, friends, colleagues and community supporters for the chance to win a Volunteer Ireland Award.
Making a nomination is quick and easy and it can all be done online. Everyone who is nominated will receive a special 'thank you' card from Volunteer Ireland to show our appreciation for everything that they do. Following a tough judging process, 30 volunteers will be shortlisted and one will be named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year at a ceremony in December.
To nominate your volunteer hero click here.
Key Dates
August 21: Nominations open
October 4: Nominations close
Early November: Shortlist announced
December 6: Volunteer Ireland Awards ceremony
Categories
Animals and Environment
Arts, Culture & Media
Campaigning & Awareness Raising
Children & Youth
Community
Health & Disability
Safety & Emergency Services
Social Work & Social Inclusion
Sport and Recreation
Outstanding Group
Outstanding Volunteer Manager
