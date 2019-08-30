Volunteer Ireland Awards 2019 launched

Nominations have opened for the 2019 Volunteer Ireland Awards.

Every autumn people from all over Ireland nominate their neighbors, family, friends, colleagues and community supporters for the chance to win a Volunteer Ireland Award.

Making a nomination is quick and easy and it can all be done online. Everyone who is nominated will receive a special 'thank you' card from Volunteer Ireland to show our appreciation for everything that they do. Following a tough judging process, 30 volunteers will be shortlisted and one will be named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year at a ceremony in December.

To nominate your volunteer hero click here.

Key Dates

August 21: Nominations open

October 4: Nominations close

Early November: Shortlist announced

December 6: Volunteer Ireland Awards ceremony

Categories

Animals and Environment

Arts, Culture & Media

Campaigning & Awareness Raising

Children & Youth

Community

Health & Disability

Safety & Emergency Services

Social Work & Social Inclusion

Sport and Recreation

Outstanding Group

Outstanding Volunteer Manager