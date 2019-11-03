Nenagh library hosts final soapbox on climate change

Nenagh Library held the last of its EDIC events for 2019 with its annual soapbox.

This year, the library was delighted with the increased level of participation from south of the county as well as from neighbouring County Limerick.

This year also saw increased participation from schools as well as individual entries.

Coláiste Chiaráin from Croom, in County Limerick, CBS Nenagh and St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh joined Borrisokane Community College, Newport Community College and the Ursuline Convent, Thurles, in debating the motion that Climate Change is not My Problem.

Those present were pleasantly surprised at the thoughtfulness of their arguments and the confidence with which they delivered them.

As before, there was a much smaller pool of participants debating in the 19 and over category than in the 18 and under category, a pity really as those who did argue the motion in the adult category were excellent and well worth hearing.

Unsurprisingly all were against this motion, bar one, and all argued passionately that climate change is our problem and so we must act now to fix it.

Listening to those speaking it was clear that this was a subject that they were knowledgeable about and very much invested in.

Staff at Nenagh EDIC were impressed with the arguments put forward during the soapbox and did not envy the judges their task of narrowing down the speakers to one winner in each category and one runner up.

But there can be only one and as expected it proved difficult for Gillian Moore, Youthwork Ireland, Tipperary; Geraldine McNulty, speech and drama teacher and member of the DLF committee, and former principal of St Mary’s secondary School, Jerry Cronin, to decide who had the edge on the night.

Eventually there was white smoke with the winners being Jo Wooton from Carrick-on-Suir who won in the 18 and under category, and Sean Butler, from Dolla, Nenagh, who won in the 19 and over category.

Both received an iPAD, sponsored by the European Commission Representation.

The winners now go forward to the national finals of the Soapbox which will be held in Dublin on November 20.

Runners up were Mary Spillane from Nenagh and Aoife Kennedy, representing Borrisoleigh Community College. Both received prizes of vouchers organised locally by Nenagh EDIC.