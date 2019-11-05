Birdwatch Ireland to host an illustrated talk in Cabragh Wetlands

As the nights lengthen and temperatures drop our thoughts turn to supporting the many birds that bring life to our gardens. The numbers of many species would plummet were it not for the generosity of the homeowners who feed them. Over the years we have seen new species arrive at the bird tables. Goldfinches were not always regular visitors and now the flash of gold around the feeders is a daily occurrence. Long tailed tits, or ‘flying spoons’ as they are sometimes called, are regularly seen at the peanut feeders. Siskins seemed to be more plentiful last winter. To help you enjoy the delight of seeing these feathered friends around your house the Tipperary Branch of Birdwatch Ireland are hosting an illustrated talk in Cabragh Wetlands Centre on Wednesday, November 6 at 8pm. The talk will be given by Brian Burke from Birdwatch headquarters. Brian is an expert on garden birds and he has coordinated the Irish Garden Bird Survey for many years. Such surveys are most suitable for schools and homeowners.

This talk promises to be both engaging and entertaining. It is suitable for all age groups and all levels of interests. The event is free. Birdfood will be on sale on the night.There will be a raffle to help defray expenses. All are welcome! Children must be accompanied by an adult.