Boherlahan-Dualla Journal celebrating local community

The 22nd Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal was launched on Friday October 25, in Boherlahan Parish Hall.

Chairman Tom Ryan opened proceedings, and welcomed all present. He took a moment to remember the loyalty to the journal of Pat and Mary Donnelly.

Tom spoke of how the journal index can be accessed on line, on www.boherlahanduallahj.com, how anyone can join the notifications list and follow events on Facebook, on the Boherlahan-Dualla Historical Journal page.

Fr. Joe Egan extolled the importance of recalling our memories, the past, our culture and heritage, which when we nourish, helps take care of ourselves. He referenced Peg Hanafin and Greta Thurnberg as a reminder to take care of the ‘small stuff,’ as it matters, and asked us to reflect on our history and celebrate our differences. Indeed, different fortunes are evident in ‘From St. Patrick’s Rock to Wisconsin’, and the fortunes of emigrant families in ‘The Twilight Years’ and ‘A parish link to the Arás’- articles in this year’s journal.

Clare Wallace introduced Brendan Ryan, who spoke of his engagement in agricultural matters locally and the changes he experienced in his tenure and concerns for the family farm in the future. He mentioned his tenure in local creameries and his memories from the past in an evocative and engaging speech.

Of course, the journal does give insight to the land and the people of Boherlahan-Dualla, with articles on ‘Ballydine,’ ‘Smith-Barry Cashel Estate,’ ‘Retrenched Lands at Ardmayle,’ and ‘The Clearances at Thurlesbeg’. Local faces are also remembered in a vast selection of photographs.

Brendan congratulated all the contributors for their wonderful articles and the editorial committee, noting that this year’s journal has a fine variety of articles. He agreed with John Maxwell’s line in his memorable article on school days: ‘school days were days when one was slow walking in and fast walking out.’

He discussed his enjoyment of articles on reminiscences. Articles of reminiscence in this year’s journal include: ‘Up the Hilly Road’, ‘Childhood memories from Gooldscross’, ‘a 1950s Altar Boy,’ ‘Moira and Aileen Philips’ and ‘A Walk along the banks of the River Suir.’

It being the centenary decade of commemoration, related articles include discussion on the ‘Nodstown Proclamation’, ‘John Walsh’s Story,’ ‘The Great War,’ and the ‘Gradual Radicalisation of Boherlahan-Dualla.’

Pre-famine articles investigate robbery, violence, murder and lawlessness, including: ‘The Bog Road: a treacherous routeway,’ ‘Tithes in Gaile Parish,’ ‘Murder Most Foul: the murder of Edward Murphy at Ballinamona House on 14 May, 1826’, and ‘Camus Police Barracks.’ ‘The Suir Raparees’ and ‘The Emergency’ also feature in the 2019 Journal.

The Journal features a large variety of topics, photographs and diagrams, great reading for ‘young and not so young’ with 22 articles, maps attached to 8 articles and 35 independent photographs. It is a bargain at only 10 euros and is available in SuperValu Cashel, Martin O’Dwyer’s Butcher, Willow, Elys and Texaco in Cashel, and Bookworm in Thurles, published in Ireland by Mulcaire print.

Your support is greatly appreciated and the committee hopes that you enjoy reading it.

Pictured below: Denis and Dervilla Ryan, Dublin

Pictured below: neighbours from Ardmayle enjoying the launch night, Mary Teresa Ryan-Spillane, Caroline Trainor, Breda Trainor