Tipperary hospital visitor restrictions as five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland

Hospital management at South Tipperary General Hospital has implemented visitor restrictions with immediate effect in an effort to minimise the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this Friday evening been informed of five new confirmed coronavirus cases in Ireland.

One case, a male in the east of Ireland, is associated with travel from northern Italy.

One case, a female in the west of Ireland, is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

One case, a female in the south of Ireland, a healthcare worker is associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

One case, a male in the south of the country, is associated with travel.

One case, a female in the south of the country, is associated with travel from northern Italy

There are now 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Visiting will only be allowed in exceptional circumstances such as end of life or to see a critically ill patient.

Partners only will be allowed visit maternity patients and parents only will be allowed visit children in the paediatric unit. Children should not visit the hospital.

"Please be advised that out-patient department appointments continue as normal. South Tipperary General Hospital regret any inconvenience caused to patients and relatives by these necessary measures, which are being taken in the interests of patient care. All infection control measures are in place and every effort is being made to manage and contain the spread of the virus," a statement adds.