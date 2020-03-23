Physical activity classes online for older people who are self-isolating

Due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus many of us have found ourselves housebound and unable to engage in any of the activities or classes we normally would. This is particularly difficult for older people who are self-isolating.

To try and incorporate some physical activity into our day we will broadcast three live 15 minute physical activity sessions that older adults can join along to – ‘Age & Opportunity Movement Minutes’. The first will be a seated activity session, the second will be a standing activity session and the third will be a mix of seated and standing. Join us on our Facebook page for ‘Age & Opportunity Movement Minutes’ on:

‣ Monday, March 23 at 11am: Seated Physical Activity Session for Older Adults

‣ Wednesday, March 25 at 11am: Standing Physical Activity Session for Older Adults

‣ Friday, March 27 at 11am: Seated and Standing Physical Activity Session for Older Adults

It’s been a difficult time for everyone as we take precautions to protect each other from coronavirus. We hope this initiative will bring people together online and remind all of us that our active community still exists. The videos will be available on our Facebook page even after the live sessions so people will have a chance to re-watch them over the coming weeks. This also means that when people are able to return to their usual activities or classes they won’t be deconditioned.

At Age & Opportunity we provide a range of opportunities for older people who want to get more involved in arts and culture, sport and physical activity, civic engagement and personal development. We reach approximately 120,000 people all over the country. Our aim is to inspire people aged 50+ to live a dynamic life in which they are more active, more visible, more creative and more connected.

We hope you’ll join our Age & Opportunity Movement Minutes online community, and pass on this information to anyone who would like to get involved.

You will find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ AgeandOpportunity

Visit our website for more information on our initiatives: www.ageandopportunity.ie