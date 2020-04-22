Revealed: Developer seeks planning permission to build over 80 houses in Tipperary

A planning application seeking the green light to build an estate of 84 homes and a childcare facility in Tipperary Town is currently being considered by Tipperary Co Council's planning department.

Meath-based Kingscroft Developments Ltd. submitted the application for the multi-million euro project proposed for a 3.9 hectacres site on the Dundrum Road at Brodeen, Tipperary Town on March 12.

The application proposes the construction of a single storey childcare facility of 162.45sq.m in gross flow area and a 553sq.m private outdoor play area and 12 car parking/ drop off spaces.

In relation to the housing, it proposes the construction of 46 three bedroom semi-detached homes with 92 car parking spaces as well as 16 four-bedroom semi-detached home with 32 car parking spaces and six two-bedroom semi-detached home with 12 car parking spaces.

The planning application also seeks the go ahead to build four four-bedroom detached homes with eight car parking spaces and 12 two bedroom terraced homes with 18 car parking space. Thirty-six visitor car parking spaces are also proposed.

Kingscroft Developments states each of the houses will be fitted with roof mounted PV solar panel and it states that the estate and childcare facility will be served by a new primary vehicle and pedestrian access for the development from the Dundrum Roa.

The Co. Council is due to reach a decision on May 6 on whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the proposed development.

One submission from Tipperary Childcare Committee has been lodged so far to the Council in relation to the planning application.