Carrick-on-Suir hairdresser increases opening hours to meet customer demand 

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on the hairdressing sector on Monday heralded a busy return to business for the Superior Styles salon in Carrickbeg, Carrick-on- Suir.

Superior Styles proprietor Sinead Maher is relieved and delighted her clients are flocking back to her salon after three months of worry and uncertainty over the future.

Sinead, who employs three staff, reports the salon’s appointment book is fully booked up for the next four weeks and she has increased opening hours to meet the demand.

Before the Covid-19 crisis, Superior Styles didn’t open on Mondays and closed at 6pm daily. But for the next few weeks the salon will be operating on Mondays and is open up to 7pm on Tuesdays and Fridays and 8pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays to clear the backlog of appointments.

Sinead spent the past month preparing for reopening day, taking appointments through the salon’s Facebook page and over the phone and purchasing new stock. She has also invested in a range of Covid-19 protection measures including installing perspex panels at her reception counter, at each cutting unit and wash basin and stocking PPE for staff and customers.

The temperature of every customer who walked through the salon door on Monday was taken and they were each supplied with face masks and hand sanitiser.

“We worked non-stop the whole day,” Sinead reported after the close of business on Monday.

“A lot of our clients got full-head highlights done and a good few got their hair coloured.

“They were just delighted, over the moon to be able to get back to have their hair done, have the chat and catch up with us.

“They were bouncing out the door afterwards. It was brilliant. I am very thankful to all my customers for coming back to me.”