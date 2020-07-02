Details on mass times as Holycross Abbey and Ballycahill Church reopen

Holycross Abbey and Ballycahill Church reopened on Monday last for the celebration of the Eucharist.

Weekday Mass will be celebrated in the Abbey at 10am (unless there is a funeral), Saturday evening Mass at 7pm and Sunday Mass will be at 11am, there will be no 4pm Mass until further notice.

There will be no 9am weekday Mass in Ballycahill Church for the foreseeable future and Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 10am. The obligation to attend Mass on Sunday and Holy Days is suspended for the current crisis.

Mass can be heard online from many sources and it is hoped that Mass will continue to be streamed from the Abbey into the future. Mass can also be heard in the Padre Pio Garden Holycross if anyone wishes to remain in their cars. Communion can be distributed if requested.

All who attend Mass are asked to follow the signs and directions of the stewards who are generously assisting at this time.

This includes sitting in designated areas in order to maintain social distancing. Priests alone will distribute Communion and this will be reviewed at the end of July.

No altar servers will be asked to attend during this current crisis, there will be no sign of peace exchanged and no holy water in either Church for the foreseeable future.

Collection baskets will no longer be used and you are asked to avail of the boxes provided at Church entrances for your contribution/ envelopes.

Hymnals and missalettes will not be available in the Churches due to contamination concerns.

The Abbey and Ballycahill Church will be open daily from 9.30am to 6pm for anyone wishing to visit or light a candle.

Toilets will only be available during Mass times.

Our Priests wish to thank everyone for their support over the past few months and for the weekly and clergy contributions and Trocaire offerings all of which are greatly appreciated.