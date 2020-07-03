Mass returns to Moyne and Templetouhy churches

This week the public celebration of Mass will re-commence in the parish of Moyne and Templetouhy.

Weekday masses at 9.30am from Monday to Friday in both churches will take place while at the weekend, masses at 7pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday in Templetuohy and 8pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday in Moyne will also restart.

Guidelines have been laid down by the Diocese and we are all asked to ensure that we adhere to these. These guidelines will mean that seating will be severely restricted in both churches with some seats taped off to ensure that the 2mts social distancing can be maintained. Hand sanitisers are in place and all are asked to avail of these on entering and leaving the church.

No baskets will be circulated for the Offertory collection and you are asked to put the contribution into your weekly envelope if possible and placed in the box on entry to the church. If you do not have an envelope your contribution can still be placed in the box. Receiving the host at Communion time will also require a change to our normal routine and people are asked to observe the directions of the stewards, priests and ministers of the Eucharist.

If you do not gain access to the church for Mass, speakers will relay the sound outside and communion will still be available. Social distancing should also be observed outside the church.

It is also vital that people who are vulnerable or unwell, and especially those with any symptoms that might suggest Covid-19 infection, should stay at home and, if possible, participate via our live stream on https://player.twitch. tv/?channel=MoyneParish& parent=www.starsystems.ie.

The live stream of the 10am mass on Sunday will continue for the foreseeable future.

The dispensation to attend weekend Mass is still in place and if people wish they can choose to attend a weekday Mass instead.

All those who intend to come to the celebration of mass are asked to observe the directions of the stewards on duty both inside and outside of the churches.

Any further parishioners who wish to act as stewards can contact Dominic Everard on 087 904427 for Moyne Church and either Ann Hassett on 086 3618534 or Fiona Ryan on 086 8682007 for Templetuohy Church.