Roscrea Trail Blazers resume Thursday night walks

In line with government guidelines we can now travel outside of our county for health and recreation. With this in mind our Thursday night walks have resumed and we will start getting back to some of our more popular walks.

Last Thursday we had another very well attended walk by The Silver River Loop at Cadamstown in The Slieve Blooms. A fantastic walk with great company and great to see some new faces and some old friends returning. This Thursday July 16 sees the club heading to a very popular walk around the village of Terryglass on the banks of the Shannon. An 8 km walk on quite country lanes and suitable for families and well suited for first time walkers. Tea and coffee served afterwards in Terryglass. Meeting at Mulrooney’s Gala at 7pm or in Terryglass at 7.45.

Members will be asked to continue to adhere to the 2 meter distancing. We are really looking forward to getting back to meeting some great friends over the next few weeks and back to some smashing walks. Thanks to everyone that supported the club early in 2020 and who supported our many night walks and days away.

The Trail Blazers would like to put out an open invitation to the general public to join them at some point on their walks programme in 2020. Walking is a great way to get into shape as well as being a great way to meet new friends and see new places.

The Trail Blazers website www.roscreatrailblazers.com is up and running and you are welcome to take a look and see what the club has planned. If you would like to join the group on any of their walks you can contact Cathal on 086 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome. Best regards, The Trail Blazers team.