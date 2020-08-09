Annual Solemn Novena to take place from September 8 to 16

It is planned to hold the 2020 Novena from September 8 to 16 inclusive with a significantly different format to previous years.

The Novena will be primarily available online and the numbers allowed to attend will be dependent on government guidelines and the ability to ensure the safety of all.

Broadcast links will be published in the coming weeks.

The Novena will be broadcast online at 10.30am and 7.30pm daily and on Tipperary Mid West Radio at 7.30pm daily.

Petitions for the annual Novena and the weekly Friday Novena can now be submitted online (anonymously) on the holycrossballycahill.com website under Novena and Novena Petitions.

The session for the sick will be broadcast at 2pm on Saturday 12 September, unfortunately it will not be possible to facilitate a large scale Anointing of the Sick.

The Blessing of Infants and the Penitential Service also cannot be accommodated out of concern for the protection of clergy and congregation. If you wish to receive a copy of the Novena prayers to join in at home please email hbparishoffice@gmail.com or call 0504 43124.