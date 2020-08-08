24-Hour Mental Health Marathon in Ballingarry a great success

A 24-Hour Mental Health Marathon took place last weekend in the Parish Field, The Commons.

It started at 6pm on Friday July 31 and continued right through to 6pm on Saturday August 1, 2020 in aid of Pieta House and Teach Tom.

This event was an initiative by members of Slieveardagh United soccer club and was spearheaded by Rickie Cashin along with James Lanigan, Eoin Burke and John Pollard and these four started proceedings by being the first four runners in this marathon. Running continued with hourly swap-overs from present and past players.

On Saturday morning at 4.30am a Remembrance Walk took place for lost loved ones and to support people battling depression.

Candle bags were lit around the field from people who had got them and those present emerged from darkness into light. Tea and coffee was provided for around the 100 or so participants at 5am. At 12 noon the live music kicked off with Spike McCormack.

Food from the barbeque and the crepe station were available from 12-6pm. Keith Shelly started his charity haircuts. A Target Board was set up in the goal to keep the kids occupied for the event from 12-6pm and hurling targets and soccer targets were ready for them free of charge.

There were also small goals for small sided kids matches. At 1pm Billy O’Brien and his band took over for an hour of music. Jerseys were open for bids at this stage. The Sheehans came on stage at 2pm to the delight of their many fans. At 3pm Paul Gayson, Baylea Grace and Oisín Fortune took over.

At 4pm the band known as Last Call entertained all present, while the lads’ leg –waxing began. The Mangled Badgers were the final music act from 5-6pm, the leg-waxing continued and the last runners set off. At 6pm this 24-hour run was completed by the whole team together.

Angela Hayes, founder of “Teach Tom”, was present to give the closing speech. What a most enjoyable 2-day event, which was exceptionally well organised from start to finish and easily exceeded its target of €4,000 – it is already in excess of €15,000.

Donations can still be made up to Sept. 1, 2020. Here is the link to donate towards this 24 hour event: https://www.idonate.ie/ MentalHealthMarathon.