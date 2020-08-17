Celebrate Heritage Week at Kickhams Tree in Mullinahone

Tuesday August 18 at 7pm at Gurteen Mullinahone (the site of Kickhams Tree), Heritage week will be celebrated locally at one of Charles Kickhams favourite places.

He loved to wander from the Five Eye bridge towards Gurteen to sit and write under his favourite tree. The tree named in his honour had to be cut down some years ago. A delicate process is already underway to create a new tree which will have the same genetic make up as the original.

The planting of a new tree at the same spot is part of a heritage project designed to have a significant environmental, cultural and tourist impact on the area by highlighting the Kickham Folklore intrinsic to Mullinahone.

Hedgelaying at Gurteen has already revealed a new view of the mountain, more light has been created and the habitat for several species will be improved as the hedge is rejuvenated. The Heritage event will explain the work already completed and the process involved. It will also include a short talk on the history of the Bryan family who planted the beautiful alleway of stately trees.

We are delighted that Malcolm Noonan Minister of State for Heritage be attending and we look forward to welcoming him to Mullinahone.

The event will be held outdoors and in accordance with Covid regulations Social distance rules will prevail.

All welcome.