Holycross Abbey Solemn Novena 2020

The annual Solemn Novena will be broadcast online from September 8 to September 16 inclusive at 10.30am and 7.30pm daily on www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey. The Novena will also be available on Tipperary Mid West Radio at 7.30pm daily.

The Session for the Sick will be broadcast at 2pm on Saturday, September 12. Petitions for the annual Novena and the weekly Friday Novena can now be submitted online (anonymously) on www.holycrossballycahill.com under Novena heading and Novena Petitions.

More details will follow at a later date.