Seniors Alert Scheme (SAS) available for Tipperary communities

The Seniors Alert Scheme (SAS) has been established to encourage community support for vulnerable older people in our communities. It provides funding for a personal monitored alarm, connected to a contact centre to enable older persons of 65 or older and of limited means, to continue to live securely in their homes with confidence, independence and peace of mind. The Scheme is funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development via Pobal with equipment made available through community, voluntary and not-for-profit organisations registered with Pobal under the SAS. To find out more about the scheme you can contact your local registered organization - Ballingarry (Thurles) Community Development CLG Tipperary - Ballingarry, The Commons, Mullinahone, Drangan – contact Patricia Wall: 052 9154 896.