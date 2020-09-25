Lorrha/Dorrha 2021 Parish Calendar committee are looking for your photos

Lorrha Development/Tidy Towns are looking for photographs for the 2021 edition of the very popular Lorrha/Dorrha Parish Calendar. If you are willing to loan your photographs for possible inclusion, please call Louis on (086) 8493595, Mary at (087) 2601413 or Rose on (086) 8647166. All hard copies will be returned. You can also email your photographs to info@lorrhadorrha.ie