Banner of the Irish National League on display at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum

One of the most interesting and extremely rare items on display at the Thomas MacDonagh Museum is the the cloth banner of the Ardcroney branch of the Irish National League. This banner dates from the 1890's and was last used at a demonstration in connection with the eviction of Sarah Hogan from her home at Gortnadelaun, Ardcroney in 1905. The banner features a portrait of John Dillion MP for Tipperary surrounded by the Coat of Arms of the four provinces on one side and a sketch of a round tower on the reverse side. The banner is emerald green in colour with a gilt fringe. There are less than ten such banners that have survived intact since the Land League era.

There is also an extensive display of miscellaneous historical items in the MacDonagh Museum. Items on display include musical instruments, a tuba and a cornet, used by the Cloughjordan Brass and Reed band in 1914; a wall plaque from the Cloughjordan RIC station; a hurling medal from 1903 won by De Wets; infant teaching books from the 1920's; WW1 memorabilia; a hurling ball used in the 1959 North final; name plate from a horse cart and horses collar from the early 1900's and items from Hamells shop in Cloughjordan.

There are a number of novelty items also on display in the Museum including a packet of Wild Woodbine cigarettes and a Mrs Cullen's Powder, completely intact in it's paper sachet. People of a certain age will have fond memories of taking a Mrs Cullen's Powder. The manufacturers claimed it could cure headache, Neuralgia, toothache and all nerve pain within ten minutes of taking it! The powder was sold in all grocery shops until the 1970's and cost 2d.

The MacDonagh Museum is open 2-4pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visits outside of these hours can be arranged by phoning 087-3946862.