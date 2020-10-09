Send us your wedding pictures for our Tipperary Christmas annual!

The Tipperary Christmas annual has become a bit of an institution in the county and it is a firm favourite in Christmas stockings at home and abroad. We have experienced a year like no other in 2020 and our Christmas annual will reflect that.

Did you get married during the year and had to change your plans to comply with Covid-19 restrictions? We invite couples to share memories of their happy day.

Please send a short description of your picture, stating clearly who appears in it and if you like, include a short description of the ceremony and reception. This should contain your full names, the place you married and any other detail or anecdote you feel relevant.

You can email your wedding pictures to: news@tipperarystar.ie