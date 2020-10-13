Tipperary Sports Partnership to roll out activity plan “Fit for All”

Tipperary Sports Partnership is one of 29 Local Sports Partnerships in the country who have come together to roll-out a 4-week physical activity plan for people with a disability ahead of “Fit for All”.

Fit for All is a national initiative aimed at increasing awareness among people with disabilities, families/carers and disability services on the benefits of regular exercise, healthy lifestyles and opportunities to participate within the local community.

The resource has been developed by Sport Ireland and a working group of LSP Sports Inclusion Disability Officers (SIDOs) in conjunction with Cara. Ireland’s National Physical Activity plan recommends children are active for at least 60 minutes a day and adults for 30 minutes a day, the Activities for All resource is a fun and inclusive way of getting in your daily activity. This resource aims to improve people’s fitness, skills and balance as well as helping build confidence to regularly participate in sport and physical activity.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Tipperary Sports Partnership has been working hard to ensure the people of Tipperary remain physically active.

As part of a national network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships (LSP) Tipperary Sports Partnership has adapted by using online resources, printed booklets and other innovative means, to ensure that everyone in their community has the opportunity to share in the enjoyment as well as the mental and physical health benefits of sport and physical activity.

Speaking at the release of the resource, John Treacy, Chief Executive Sport Ireland said, “Sport and physical activity is a key part of a healthy lifestyle and has so many benefits for both your physical and mental wellbeing. The Activities for All resource will help people of all abilities to build physical activity in to their daily routine. We are delighted to launch it as part of the Cara Fit for All initiative and with support and input from the Sports Inclusion Disability Officers of the Local Sports Partnership Network”.

Valerie Connolly, Sports Co-Ordinator, Tipperary Sports Partnership said “We are delighted to be part of the development of this very useful resource to support people with a disability to reach their daily physical activity targets. It is extremely important that everyone continues to be active and include exercise in our daily routine to support a better quality of life.”

This resource is fully adaptive for people of all abilities and ages. There is an activity planner included to help your track your progress throughout the 4-weeks. Simply print out the resource or display it on your phone and be active!

For more information on the resource visit www.tipperarysports.ie or contact Tipperary Sports Partnership on 076 106 6201 or email info@tipperarysports.ie