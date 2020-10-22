75 year old Borrisoleigh man Sean heads up fundraising cycle from Tipperary to Wexford

75 year old Sean Shanahan from Borrisoleigh, his daughter Kate McElgunn and their family did a fundraiser cycle to help their cousin Geraldine on October 4, 2020. They cycled from Thurles, Co. Tipperary to Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford which is a distance of 104km. Geraldine has gone through a very hard time recently. She first lost her beautiful son at 3 years of age. Years later both her son and daughter became blind with a macular degenerative disease called Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy. In recent times Geraldine lost her ability to walk and has a rare undiagnosed condition which causes ataxia and needs assistance to mobilise. 6 months ago Geraldine was also diagnosed with pre-cancer cells that required an operation and ongoing treatment. Geraldine and her family have been so courageous through this difficult time, she is an amazing lady who always finds a silver lining.

Geraldine lives in Kiltealy near Enniscorthy in Co. Wexford. Her mother Sheila (Julia) Tierney was born in Drombane and most would have known her mother’s brother Dick (Richard) Tierney from Clareen Co Tipperary.

Words can’t express how grateful Geraldine and all her family are to Sean, Kate and all involved for their generosity, time and effort. The bad weather on that Sunday didn’t stop them from cycling the long journey from Thurles to Enniscorthy (104km).

The monies raised will allow Geraldine to do necessary home adaptations to improve her quality of life. Thank you so much to everyone who donated.

We thank you all most sincerely for your support and generosity. Words can’t express our gratitude to Sean and his wife Anna and all the family.