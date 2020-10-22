Gortnahoe Glengoole drive-in bingo cancelled for now

We had a huge crowd at the drive-in bingo last Saturday night. The early start time of 5 o'clock suited a lot of people. drive-in bingo.

Due to the governments move to Level 5, our drive-in bingo is cancelled for the forseeable future. The joint committee of the Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Community Hall would like to take this oppurtunity to thank everyone for the wonderful support they received over the last number of weeks at the bingo. When restrictions are lifted, it is hoped to resume the drive-in bingo again.